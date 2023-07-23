Nigerian Afro-fusion Singer Adekunle Gold Slams Brymo Over Disrespectful Tweet about Wife Simi

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and performer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has publicly criticized sonic artist Brymo over a disrespectful tweet he made concerning his wife, Simi. The tweet, which many considered to be unnecessary and disrespectful, involved Brymo admitting that he made a request to become intimate with Simi after she approached him for a collaboration.

In a voice note released by Brymo, he mentioned that he feels a sense of remorse for the situation he presented to Simi, although he claims he was unaware of her relationship with Adekunle Gold at the time. This tweet quickly caught the attention of Adekunle Gold, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming fifth studio album ‘Tequila Ever After,’ which features Simi. He took a break from his promotional activities to address the issue at hand.

Adekunle Gold was very clear in his response, stating that Brymo should refrain from disrespecting his wife and family and advised him to seek help. This public confrontation has ignited a heated exchange between the two artists, with fans taking sides and expressing their opinions on social media platforms.

According to a report by Leadership.ng, this incident is not the first time that Brymo and Adekunle Gold have been at odds. In a previous interview in 2022, Brymo revealed the reason why he has not collaborated with Adekunle Gold. He stated that while Adekunle Gold approached him for a collaboration, Brymo wanted to create an EP instead of just a single to maximize his earnings. This decision may have resulted in the collaboration not materializing.

This latest revelation by Brymo sheds light on the obstacles that female artists face in the Nigerian music industry at the hands of their male counterparts. It raises questions about the unequal treatment and opportunities for women in the industry and the need for a more inclusive and supportive environment for female musicians.

Credit: leadership.ng

