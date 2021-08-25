Nairobi bans spitting in public, blowing nose without handkerchief

– Advertisement –





It is now an offence to spit in public and blow your nose without a handkerchief in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi.

The latest bans are part of new measures approved by the city’s governor which also covers the playing of loud music in public spaces.

The Nairobi authorities consider all these acts public nuisance and want to prohibit them.

The sweeping measures are meant to bring sanity to the city and also keep it clean and attractive.

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu said the city must be “clean and hygienic” because it is the “face of Kenya”.

The Kenyan capital city officials have also outlawed urinating at undesignated places.

City dwellers can no longer also discharge dirty water unto the streets or water drainage systems.

Other prohibitions include banning motorcycle riders from using footpaths, while residents cannot plant trees or hedges in footpaths.

Source: Africafeeds.com