You are here
Naira Marley Shares Video Of Disabled Man Dancing To His Song
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Naira Marley Shares Video Of Disabled Man Dancing To His Song

Village Reporter ,
Naira Marley Shares Video Of Disabled Man Dancing To His Song

Popular rapper, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley has shared a video of a disabled man dancing to his song. The indigenous rapper took to his Twitter page to share the video of the young man aided by crutches vibing to his hit song, ‘Koleyewon’ at an outdoor party.

The rapper simply captioned the video with fire emojis.

Many fans who watched the video then appealed to the rapper to get the young man a prosthetic leg. Some even volunteered to donate money for him.

Read Also: Women Will Not Believe You Like Them Until You Give Them Money – Naira Marley

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper recently spoke on the easiest way to get a woman’s attention. He said that it’s by giving her money.

Watch the video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email