Naira Marley Shares Video Of Disabled Man Dancing To His Song

Popular rapper, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley has shared a video of a disabled man dancing to his song. The indigenous rapper took to his Twitter page to share the video of the young man aided by crutches vibing to his hit song, ‘Koleyewon’ at an outdoor party.

The rapper simply captioned the video with fire emojis.

Many fans who watched the video then appealed to the rapper to get the young man a prosthetic leg. Some even volunteered to donate money for him.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper recently spoke on the easiest way to get a woman’s attention. He said that it’s by giving her money.

Watch the video below: