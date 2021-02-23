3 People Shot At Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg’s Music Video Shoot

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

3 people have reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the filming of a music video for the rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday.

According to reports, it has been confirmed that Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were present at the shoot, although it is unclear whether either of them were directly involved or injured in any way.

Police reportedly responded to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. One individual was treated at the scene by emergency paramedics after being grazed by a bullet. Two other people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in order to treat gunshot wounds.

42 Dugg was arrested last August for allegedly evading police in Oakland County, Mich, which is a suburb outside of Detroit nearly two months before.

Oakland County’s chief assistant prosecutor Paul Walton told TMZ that police attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe on June 5, and although the SUV was initially pulled over, the driver, unidentified at the time, later fled the scene when the officer approached the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Family members of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have reportedly been prevented from leaving Malawi.

According to reports, Prophet Bushiri’s two daughters, Raphaella and Israella together with his mother-in-law, Magdalena Zgambo, and another family member, Esther Bushiri were turned away at Kamuzu International airport by Malawi authorities on their way to Kenya.

The police in Malawi are said to have barred the fugitives’ family members from boarding a private jet the Bushiri family had chartered en route to Kenya.

