How can I follow the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021?

Most important FIFA eSports event for clubs live from 24 to 28 February

Livestreams available on FIFA.gg and other digital platforms

Overview of all the ways to follow the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021

At the biggest FIFA 21 eSports club event of the year, being held from 24 to 28 February, two players from each club will be representing their teams’ colours at EA SPORTS FIFA 21. A total of 42 teams in six different zones will be battling it out to be crowned as one of the six zonal winners at the end of the event. All the information on the tournament is available here.

For the first time ever, you can be sure of not missing out on any of your favourite club’s matches as you will be able to follow each individual match on FIFA.gg. The five days of the event will be broadcast on various channels, with all live streams aggregated on the FIFAe content and tournament hubFIFA.gg.

On 24 February at 14.30 GMT (15.30 CET), play will begin with the group phase in Zone 4. All group phase matches from 24 to 26 February will be broadcast by club and zone commentators and shown on FIFA.gg.

Comprehensive studio reporting with all the stories from the participating zones will start with the knock-out phase on Friday 26 February at 15.30 GMT (16.30 CET). Layla-Anna Lee and Spencer Host will be bringing you the action from the knock-out phase and through to the finals, in conjunction with the commentators and zone reporters from all the various regions. The live stream will be available on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube amongst other channels. During the finals weekend on 27 and 28 February, three zonal winners will be crowned every day.

FIFA.gg will also let you choose between various live streams and languages, and you can also follow the event virtually with your best friends courtesy of the innovative “Watch Together” tool.

Detailed overview of all zones and times:

All times are given as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

24 February:

Zone 4 – Group phase: 14.30 – 18.30 CET

Zone 5 – Group phase: 19.00 – 22.00 CET

25 February:

Zone 1 – Group phase: 5.00 – 8.00 CET

Zone 2 – Group phase: 9.00 – 12.00 CET

Zone 4 – Group phase: 15.30 – 18.30 CET

Zone 6 – Group phase: 19.00 – 22.00 CET

26 February:

Zone 3 – Group phase: 12.00 – 15.00 CET

Zone 4 – Knock-out phase: 15.30 – 18.30 CET (start of the FIFA-produced studio live streams)

Zone 5 – Knock-out phase: 19.00 – 22.00 CET

27 February:

Zone 1 – Final: 09.00 – 11.30 CET

Zone 3 – Final: 13.00 – 15.30 CET

Zone 5 – Final: 17.00 – 19.00 CET

28 February:

Zone 2 – Final: 09.00 – 11.30 CET

Zone 4 – Final: 13.00 – 15.30 CET

Zone 6 – Final: 17.00 – 19.00 CET

With the finals being in best-of-five format, the ending times of the live stream may change slightly.

