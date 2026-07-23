‘His time is up’: La Liga head Javier Tebas calls on FIFA’s Infantino to step down

FIFA head Gianni Infantino is under fire over his handling of the 2026 World Cup and his plans to expand the tournament even further.

The World Cup is over but the criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino is just getting started.

Infantino’s predecessor, Sepp Blatter has called for new leadership. He said the tournament lost credibility when it allowed US President Trump to intervene in disciplinary decisions.

“Politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game,” Blatter warned.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas went further, accusing Infantino of “destroying the football industry” by prioritising the World Cup over domestic leagues. He called Infantino’s plans to expand the tournament to 64 teams “irresponsible,” saying it “makes no sense.”

Other controversies included the introduction of hydration breaks, three minute pauses in each half as a precaution due to high temperatures. But critics say FIFA is trying to turn football into a four-quarter format better aligned with American sports – and crucially advertising revenue.

After ten years at the helm of football’s governing body, Tebas said, Infantino’s “time is up.”

But FIFA’s members appear to disagree. The vast majority of its 211 member association have endorsed him for re-election in March, when he’s expected to stand unopposed.