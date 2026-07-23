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Morocco defender Issa Diop signs 4-year contract with Ipswich

Village Reporter

Morocco defender Issa Diop returned from the World Cup to switch between Premier League clubs on Wednesday, joining newly promoted Ipswich from Fulham.

Ipswich said the 29-year-old center back signed a four-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee, which was reportedly 8.5 million pounds ($11.4 million).

Diop, a former France youth and Under-21 international, started in five of Morocco’s six-game run to the World Cup quarterfinals that ended in a 2-0 loss to France.

He scored a stoppage-time goal header to level against the Netherlands in the round of 32 before Morocco won a penalty shootout.

Diop’s family ties let him switch eligibility in March under FIFA rules to Morocco from France, where he born.

Ipswich is Diop’s third Premier League club after spending four seasons at each of Fulham and West Ham.

Sourced from Africanews

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