Music producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro popularly known as Dr Frabz has died after being shot.

The news was confirmed by singer, Nikki Laoye.

Nikki Laoye tweeted: “Oh my God persevering face… My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz… This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained right now. What kind of news is this ehn?”

Celebrities have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.

Music producer, Samklef, via his Twitter handle, wrote: “Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!”

Singer Emma Nyra while mourning his passing wrote: “This life is really beans! That’s why it’s so important to live life to the fullest. I’m grateful that you shared your talent with the world. Rest in Paradise Dr Frabz Broken heart.”

Read also: President Buhari condoles with US Govt over Death of Activists

Davido on his part, wrote: “Rip frabz ….”

Dr Frabz, who was from Ekiti state started his music career in 2006 with the moniker Dr Frabz which stands for Doctor of Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment he has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Dagrin, YQ, Shank, Omawumi and others.

Frabz during his life produced hit songs like Dagrin’s “Thank God” and many others.

Share with friends:

Related