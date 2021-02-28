Popular Music Producer, Dr Frabz, Is Dead

Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro alias Dr Frabz, has reportedly died after being shot.

Popular blogger, Samklef recently took to Twitter to confirm the news of his passing. The blogger expressed his sorrow over the sad news as he tweeted;

Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me ? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP! pic.twitter.com/I06ZiuqxWZ — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) February 27, 2021

Popular singer, Nikki Laoye subsequently revealed that the music producer was shot.

The singer tweeted;

Oh my God 😣.. My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz.. This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained Right now 😫🤦🏻‍♀️💔💔

What kind of news is this ehn? pic.twitter.com/GAklWP5SSM — Nikki Laoye (@NikkiLaoye) February 28, 2021

Tributes to the late icon are currently being shared on social media.