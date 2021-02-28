You are here
Popular Music Producer Dr Frabz Is Dead
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Popular Music Producer, Dr Frabz, Is Dead

Village Reporter ,
Popular Music Producer Dr Frabz Is Dead
Dr Frabz and Wizkid

Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro alias Dr Frabz, has reportedly died after being shot.

Popular blogger, Samklef recently took to Twitter to confirm the news of his passing. The blogger expressed his sorrow over the sad news as he tweeted;

“Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!”

Popular singer, Nikki Laoye subsequently revealed that the music producer was shot.

The singer tweeted;

“Oh my God persevering face… My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz… This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained right now. What kind of news is this ehn?”

Tributes to the late icon are currently being shared on social media.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email