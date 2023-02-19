Music is for those who appreciate good music —Bobbyaino

By Segun Adebayo

Afro pop singer, Jimoh Abiodun Michael, also known as Bobbyaino, has declared himself as the next big thing to happen to the Afro pop genre of music in Nigeria, adding that with his talent and experience, he has the capacity to be the best in the ever-growing Nigeria music industry.

The singer, who is studying Music at Cyprus International University, said he would bring a new type of dynamism to the Afro music industry and give many established acts a run for their money.

Speaking in an interview, the musician, whose performance in the song ‘Nigboro’ with Qdot ruled the airwaves for months, maintained that the versatility of his craft is easily noticeable in songs among other hit songs he has dropped over the years.

“I want to be remembered for making myself and my country proud, I want to be remembered for making good music, changing lives with my brand of music. I want to be mentioned in the region of some of the greatest artiste like Fela, Sunny Ade, among others. I want to be the best. I see myself on the biggest stage, doing music for not just Nigeria, but for the world, collaborating with the finest in the industry, winning awards,” he said.

Afro music, according to the singer, is a general term covering a wide range of music styles, while adding that Afro music helped the African continent to get acquainted with the popular dance and music of the people from Africa.

“I would say Nigeria music is rich both in culture and tradition, the whole world today listens to our music not just because of the lyrics, but also because of the song we produce. Again, in terms of creativity our music can compete with the best in the world.”

“Afrobeat is the biggest genre of music in the world right now, Nigeria is in the forefront of such a movement, just look at the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and others. See what they are doing on the international stage, shutting down concepts in Europe and other parts of the world. I would just say our style of music makes us different,” the artiste stated.

Speaking on how his music career started, the Ogun State born artiste said he fell in love with music from a very tender age and all he wanted was to excel in the craft.

“Music is my life, this is all I wanted to do from my childhood. I feel like it is my destiny to do music, every time I try to run away from doing music, I see myself even singing and composing music unknowingly. My interest in music started when I was just 15 years old, so professionally, this is my 14 years of being in the music industry. And over this period, I have learnt a lot about the craft.

“I can boast now that I am the next big name in the music industry, I just want to tell my fans all over the world to keep supporting me and keep listening to my music.”

