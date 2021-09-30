deepest sympathies following the brutal murder of Rev. Yohanna Shuaibu by an islamic mob in Kano

Dear friends,



Re: Murder of Rev Shuaibu in Kano



I am writing to express our deepest sympathies following the brutal murder of Rev. Yohanna Shuaibu by an islamic mob in Kano. The horrific killing of this Christian pastor is another sordid illustration of Islamic extremism, hatred and intolerance in the region. Unfortunately, the Gov. Ganduje-led islamist government has not helped matters. His government has continued to enable the oppression and persecution with impunity of minority religious and belief groups in the state. Kano state government has expressly failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non Muslims including Christians, and Humanists. The government has consistently denied non Muslims their rights to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression. Humanists in Kano and other parts of Nigeria stand with the Hausa Christian Foundation at this difficult moment. Humanists will continue to campaign for the equal rights of all Nigerians including their rights to freely express, renounce or change their faith or belief. Our thoughts are with the family of Rev Shuaibu and other victims of Islamic violence, and religious bloodletting in Kano state.

With heartfelt condolences.

Leo Igwe Ph.D Religious Studies Bayreuth.

Chair Board of Trustees, Humanist Association of Nigeria