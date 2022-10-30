Most Nigerians will be in rehab if not for music and comedy – Tochi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi has disclosed that Nigerians need to be in rehab.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram stories to disclose that comedy and music are what keeps Nigerians sane.

Tochi wrote: If not for music and comedy most Nigerians will be in Rehab.

Netizens react to tochi’s opinion

Reactions have trailed Tochi’s opinion of where most Nigerians belong.

@sandypreneur: Social media has been a blessing to many

@queeny_aviv: And Korean series

@preshquin_presh: I swear.. this right here is the truth

@_emadotonia: You are forgetting memessss.

@kootje_paul: Add Owambe to this list my brother.

@myasbeauty_place: If not for social media in general

@_debznation: No be lie oooo

@ennys thriftcloset: He’s right

@Obi: True….social media too.

@trulytywo: Walahi. Where’s the lie???

Tochi gives revelation on why relationships and marriages crash

Kemi Filani News recalls that Tochi shared own opinion as regards why relationships and marriages crash these days.

The former BBNaija season 5 star, took to his Instagram story to share his two cents. According to Tochi, relationships and marriages crash these days because people care more about how they look than the way they behave with their partners.

Tochi wrote: “Relationships and marriages don’t last this period because most people care more about how they look than the way they behave”.

