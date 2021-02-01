You are here
Militants Attack Hotel In Somalia Killing Nine People
Militants attack hotel in Somalia killing nine people

Militants have attacked a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing nine people including a former military general, Mohamed Nur Galal.

Security forces engaged the militants in gun battle before ending the assault early Monday.

The militant group, Al-Shabab has said it was behind the attack at the Afrik Hotel. The militants first bombed the hotel with a car bomb.

Police spokesperson, Sadik Ali is quoted as telling Reuters that “The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured.”

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo has commented on the incident saying “I ask God to have mercy on the Somali citizens who lost their lives in this barbaric attack, and I extend my deepest condolences on the death of General Mohamed Nur Galal, a veteran of the Somali Army.”

Source: Africafeeds.com

