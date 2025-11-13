Madagascar’s coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as president on Friday. He is taking over after the military took power in the island nation this week following youth-led protests that forced Andry Rajoelina to flee. Rajoelina was impeached by lawmakers after he fled abroad. He has condemned the takeover and refused to step down […]

The post Madagascar: Coup leader Randrianirina sworn in as president appeared first on Africa Feeds.

Sourced from Africa Feeds