Madagascar: Coup leader Randrianirina sworn in as president
Madagascar’s coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as president on Friday. He is taking over after the military took power in the island nation this week following youth-led protests that forced Andry Rajoelina to flee. Rajoelina was impeached by lawmakers after he fled abroad. He has condemned the takeover and refused to step down […]
