Livelihood: Russian war in Ukraine is taking a toll on Africans

Russia and Ukraine, both often referred to as the breadbasket of the world, are major players in the export of wheat and sunflower to Africa.

Within weeks, world prices for wheat, sunflower and crude oil soared to unprecedented levels due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and subsequent global sanctions.

WestAfrica’s Ivory Coast was heavily reliant on these commodities and supply chain disruptions have impacted day-to-day life for Africans.

Abdoulahi Mouke Assani said that prices had “increased across the board,” which he feared would lead to a long-term risk of hyperinflation.

“No doubt Africa is feeling the impact, all prices have increased across the board. All sectors of the economy, and a year into this war we are following people everywhere filling up with food or basic necessities, from gasoline to economic transactions. And in the long term its risk of representing a hyperinflation of prices,” he said.

Residents of the country’s capital Abidjan said that the most visible impact of the Ukrainian war for Africa was the rising fuel and food prices.

Another Abidjan local Clement Aka, said that gasoline prices had completely gone up, and food shop prices had “soared”.

“It is obvious that the price has soared, we have gone from 150 F CFA to 200 F CFA (West African CFA franc). There are people who put it down to the import of products from Western European countries. We can therefore say yes, the impact of this Ukraine war,” added Berne Alla, another local resident.

With food insecurity likely to persist, it could have a negative impact on all aspects of human development, from income to health and education within Africa.

Levels of food insecurity have consequently been exacerbated, with the Red Cross stating that 146 million people are currently going hungry in Africa.

Sourced from Africanews