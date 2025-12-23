LIVE: Security Council meets on Somalia, Iran

The Security Council convenes today for a packed agenda. At 10 am, members are set to vote on a draft resolution extending the mandate of the African Union support mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which supports Somali authorities in stabilisation efforts and the fight against armed groups. The Council will then hear a briefing on Iran and the implementation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Members are also scheduled to convene later today for an emergency meeting requested by Venezuela. Follow live below and UN News app users can click here. UN Africa News