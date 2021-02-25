Liberia: Eight found dead in flat after a graduation party

– Advertisement –





Police in Liberia are investigating the circumstances under which a young woman and seven others died after party in a flat.

The woman and the seven others were found dead in an apartment in the country’s capital Monrovia, following a party to celebrate her graduation from university.

Local media reported that the woman, her young daughter and mother were among those who died.

Their bodies were discovered on Thursday morning, in an apartment block in Paynesville suburb.

Some of the bodies were in the living room while the others were elsewhere in the apartment.

According to neighbours a power generator was inside the apartment to provide lights for the graduation party.

Those who entered the apartment said they “smelled smoke” inside, but there is still no official explanation about the cause of death.

Source: Africafeeds.com

