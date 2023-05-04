Kenya opposition makes deal with government and calls off protests

Kenya’s opposition has suspended the latest anti-government protests planned for Thursday.

The opposition said it suspended the planned protests after reaching an agreement with the government.

On Monday the coalition resumed the twice-weekly protests begun in March to highlight high living costs and alleged fraud in last year’s election.

The demonstrations have been marred by clashes between police and protesters as well as sporadic violent incidents like the torching of property and use of teargas.

The Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) alliance, led by veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga, said its leadership had met and “agreed to once more suspend the mass protests that we had earlier scheduled to continue tomorrow [Thursday],” a statement said on Wednesday.

President William Ruto’s ruling Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance had agreed “to one of our demands,” the statement said although the opposition did not provide details of the agreement.

Odinga has accused Ruto of rigging his victory in last year’s polls and is using the protests to pile political pressure on him.

Source: Africafeeds.com