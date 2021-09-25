Keeping Them Honest: Aregbesola Vs Oyetola, By ‘Remi Oyeyemi

“All frauds , … always tend to the decay of what they are devised to support,” so mused Richard Whately (1787 – 1863) an English academic, rhetorician, logician, philosopher, economist, and theologian.

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro is a very fine gentleman. Very brilliant. But unfortunately, on this matter of Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola’s legacy in Osun State, he just kicked the penalty into throwing.







Aregbesola was and is still a plague. A pestilence. A contagion. He is an epidemic from which Ìjèsà land in particular, has to be cured and the rest of Osun State in general.

I have no dog in the face-off between Aregbesola and his former Chief of Staff, who is now the Executive Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola. My own concern is the welfare of my Ìjèsà people who have been subjected to variety of deprivations since the Alimosho monster found his ways to Ìjèsà land with questionable autochthonous claim.

A self-centered centaur, Aregbesola is as fake as they come. No matter the brilliance of my dear brother, Dr. Bolorunduro, who was his Finance Commissioner, the tragedy that Aregbesola represents in the annals of Osun State and the history of Ìjèsà land, could and would never be sanitizable.

The crowd he addressed in the clip are like the Roman mob who would always applaud the last speaker no matter how unreasonable, illogical, jejune and hollow he is. They are largely untutored. Most of them are there for what they could take home at the end of the harangue.

The most important CRITERION of any leader is the welfare of the people. The Osun people were victims of locust invasion. Blood sucking leeches. Aregbesola was the leader locust. He and his vampire gang inflicted untold deprivations on Osun people. Hunger was pervasive, as a result of lack of payment of due wages. People became sickly. Many died untimely. There was economic anomie. Social discombobulation became the order. Political tyranny was disguised as an activist governance. Being a curse is bad enough. But being an “obnoxious curse” is a hydra-headed and double edged sword. That is the tragic definition of Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola.

Gboyega Oyetola is from the same party. But he seems to be of a different human nomenclature. He is not given to the destructive and convulsive atavism of Aregbesola. He projects the mien of a thoughtful gentleman. Though, despite his blood apron to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man who destroyed Yorùbá land and sold it into slavery, Oyetola is trying hard to answer his father’s name and not that of his mercantilist uncle.

I did not support Oyetola’s bid to be Governor of Osun State. But his propensity to demonstrate listening abilities has won him my sympathy unlike “Anùkànpèrò ké í bá yèyé rè í sùn.” He may not have been stellar in his performance (we can give many reasons for that among which Aregbesola is prime), but the aura of calm and gentility he has exuded defused a lot of tension in the polity.

In one of my many discussions with Pa Bisi Akande, one of the things he made clear to me was that he refused to intervene in the Aregbesola administration. He told me that he did not like that kind of practice when he was Governor. Now Aregbesola is out of Bola Ige House and yet, he wants to dictate what is going on there. I may not be a lover of Gov. Oyetola, but I will support his desire to be independent, free from pugnacious and destructive influence not stemming from the desire of the majority of Osun citizens.

Aregbesola should leave the man alone. Let Oyetola carry his water himself. Let him be judged on his own account. Fail or pass, Gboyega Oyetola has his own date with History as we are all witnesses to the judgment of History on the most destructive Government in the history of Osun State anchored by the Alájótà (commercial dancer) knickerbocker wearing, fake activist Governor who suffered and still suffers from an impulse control disorder that results in an irresistible urge to misappropriate, mismanage and misgovern and who ended up putting Osun State in the ocean of debt.

Brilliance has its limitations. We saw the brilliance of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels. The luster of Joseph Stalin. The inventiveness of S. L. Akintola and the talent of his devilish deputy, Remi Fani-Kayode. We have seen the magnificence of many politicians deployed to destruction of the people. No matter how sanitized their stories are, they would never be able to erase the FACTS or EVIDENCE of their macabre dalliances.

As I have always posited, lies never last, history never dies, and the truth is always constant. The more lies are told to justify falsehood, deceit and fraud, the more deepened is the decadence of what it is devised to support as Richard Whately had insisted.

Aregbesola was a fraud. A pestilence cocooned as blessings to the persevering people of Osun State. The people are happy to have a breather from his misguided leadership of Osun State.

Please, let him leave Gboyega Oyetola alone. History is waiting for him too.

*©Remi Oyeyemi.*

Sourced From Sahara Reporters