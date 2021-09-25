I didn’t realise how far I’ve come till I left Nigeria, says Tems

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, said that she didn’t realise how far she had come till she left Nigeria.

She said this via her verified Instagram page on Saturday, as she celebrated the one year anniversary of her debut EP For Broken Ears

Tems wrote, “GANG, It’s one year of For Broken Ears today. Really Feels like ages ago. I cannot tell it all what the Most High has done for me. Turned me into a trailblazer.

“Though we are all mad, I have decided not to disguise anymore. I didn’t realise just how far I have come till I left home. Nigeria does that to you.

“I pray we all see the power we have but we’re all too busy disguising. No more. I enter the door with my full chest.

If you are seeing this, own your madness. And let your light shine. Thank you for the abundance of love. I appreciate you GANG.”

This comes a few days after Tems met with global superstar Rihanna at Los Angeles in the United States.

Tems gained international recognition for featuring in Wizkid’s groundbreaking song, “Essence”, which gained major success in the Made in Lagos album.

Garnering the attention of American stars such as Snoop Dogg and Kylie Jenner, “Essence” became popular with the American audience earlier this year.

The remixed version of the song featured Canadian popstar, Justin Bieber, who tagged it as, ‘song of the summer.’

Sourced From Nigerian Music