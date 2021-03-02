Joakim Noah ends 13-season career and retires from the NBA

Well-Played, Noah!

French-American international athlete Joakim Noah announced his retirement from basketball on Monday, ending a 13-season NBA career.

The 36-year-old confirmed earlier reports he planned to retire in a statement on Instagram.

“It was a hell of a ride,” Noah wrote. “Thank you to all those who showed me love throughout my journey.”

The two-time NBA All-Star, who was named the league’s 2014 Defensive Player of the Year, eventually plans to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls — the team that picked him in the 2007 Draft.

He joined the New York Knicks in 2016 but his appearances were limited by an injury as well as a 20-game suspension for a doping violation.

His time with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2018-2019 campaign saw him average 7.1 points per game in 42 appearances.

Noah also signed a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last year — later waived by the club in December after making only five appearances for the team.

Noah, the son of French tennis icon turned singer Yannick Noah, enjoyed the best years of his career with the Bulls during nine seasons in Chicago.

Sourced from Africanews