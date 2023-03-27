IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner grooves on ‘Calm Down’ song; watch viral video | screengrab- Instagram- David Warner

Australia cricketer David Warner remains quite active on social media and he often shares his video of dancing on Bollywood songs. He posts his cute dance videos on his Instagram account. This time, the IPL team, Delhi Capitals captain was seen grooving on the trending song ‘Calm Down’ sung by Nigerian singer Rema which also, features American singer Selena Gomez.

Warner was wearing a DC jersey while dancing ahead of the IPL 2023. The video of him shaking a leg on the famous song went viral within hours after being uploaded.

WATCH:

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner commented on the video, asking the cricketer, “Why don’t you dance like this for me?” Even, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from praising their adorable cricketer.

Read the comments of the Instagram users to Warner’s dance video:

Warner is set to lead the Delhi franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League season in absence of permanent captain Rishabh Pant who is ruled out of the competition following his horrific car accident last year.

IPL 2023 DC Squad includes: Rishabh Pant, Philip Salt, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma.

