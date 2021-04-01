ICC upholds acquittal of ex-Ivorian president Gbagbo

Gbagbo’s trial started in January 2016, but three years later judges said they had found that prosecutors had “failed to satisfy the burden of proof to the requisite standard.”

It was one of the ICC’s biggest failures since it was set up in 2002 as the world’s only permanent war crimes court.

Prosecutors then appealed, focusing on what they said was a procedural error when judges in 2019 initially handed down the decision orally, and did not issue a full written judgement until months later.

But the ICC dismissed the prosecution arguments on Wednesday, saying it was “self-evident” the verdict had been the same whatever the timing of the written judgement had been.

The appeals judges also upheld the original findings that the evidence offered against Gbagbo was “exceptionally weak”.