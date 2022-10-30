“I will drink your tears” Tems drags Nigerians who are angry over her ‘forced s*xual appeal’ on stage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems and some Nigerian social media users who ae not cool with her latest stage performance are currently fighting on Twitter.

According to the scorned fans, Tems doesn’t have the sex appeal she’s trying “so hard” to push on stage.

They added that she is only doing it out of peer pressure and it isn’t good for her. Reacting to the cry out, Tems wrote, “I WILL DRINK YOUR TEARS.”

Watch the performance that caused the brouhaha below:

WAKE UP, IT’S TEMS BABY 🥶 pic.twitter.com/GYnPsSqDt4 — TEMS SZN (@temsszn) October 29, 2022

Daniel Regha wrote, “Tems u are promising artiste, one of the best upcomers in the game right now but u need to !mprove ur live performance; Truth be told it’s n¤t entertaining or electrifying to watch. St¤p c¤pying R!hanna, everyone is uniquely different so be urself & do things ur way. No offense.”

Chiziri Newman wrote, “Bumbum wey no dey shake…take us back to the old Tems abeg. As a fan I don’t want to see her bumbum again. E fall hand.”

Kussman wrote, “Make management change this script , she’s not her.”

Ajebo Danny wrote, “She’s pushing the sexual appeal out of peer pressure and it’s not working. I agree, it’s not her”

Mortenn wrote, “Nigerian female celebrity both actress and musician talent 100% , dressing 100% but dancing! Am still waiting for someone to show me a Nigeria female celebrity good with dancing , apart from dos so called dancers on IG”

One Ms Sweet soul wrote, “I really do wish female artists are not made to push their markets using their sensuality. I most especially wish female artists will refuse to live by this script. Like why can’t they just sing and jump too? Do they have to shake bumbum?”

I WILL DRINK YOUR TEARS. pic.twitter.com/ahZF4gIYhf — TEMS (@temsbaby) October 29, 2022

In another tweet, Tems wrote, “Look I have my own type of dance. I know how it looks. It’s so beautiful and raw. It’s my own special unique dance. So you just gonna have to get used to it and rock with me. Cuz that shit is here to stay”

Tems appreciates Rihanna over new song

Kemi Filani News earlier reported that Tems expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Barbadian singer, Rihanna, for her collaboration on her new single which she co-wrote.

Rihanna,34, released her fist new solo song, ‘Lift Me Up’ for the movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for the first time since her 2016 album, Anti. The ballad is cowritten by Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and the film’s director, Ryan Coogler. It is a tribute to the life and legacy of late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer which he was diagoned of in 2016.

Taking to her instagram page, Tems. 27, noted that she is blessed to have co-written the song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest Rihannah voice it to perfection.

