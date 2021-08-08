I wasn’t disappointed not winning The Voice Nigeria — Naomi Mac

Singer, Naomi Mac, caught the attention of many as a contestant on the just-concluded music reality show, The Voice Nigeria. Though some expected that she would win the competition, she eventually took the fourth position, while Esther Benyeogo was crowned the winner.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Mac maintained that she wasn’t disappointed at not winning the show. She said, “I am not disappointed. I am actually grateful for the outcome.”

Asked why she participated in the competition, having being part of another reality show in 2011, she said, “I participated in Nigerian Idol in 2011, and it was after that, I started my solo career. However, I took a break in 2019. Fast forward to 2021, I decided to reawaken my music dream. I needed the best way to launch out, so I decided to try out for the show and I am grateful for the outcome.”

Sharing her thoughts on reality show winners not having commercially successful careers, Mac said, “A commercially successful career is relative. I believe it depends on what that means to each artiste. I have a yardstick for measuring my career success. Once I tick those boxes, I am okay. Some of the things I consider are positive impact on people’s lives, and influence on the youth.”

