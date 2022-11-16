I Lost Millions Of Naira To Scammers – Singer Chinko Ekun Spills

Nigerian singer, Oladipo Emmanuel, popularly known as Chinko Ekun, has recounted how he lost millions of Naira to investment scammers.

Naija News reports that the ‘Able God’ crooner, during an interview with Midweek Entertainment, said after losing money worth millions of Naira to an investment scam, he decided that his only investment will be himself.

Chinko Ekun stated he had no regret in pulling out his savings to rescue a life because the person he helped is currently alive.

The rapper also said he wished he had collaborated more before things went downhill for him, nevertheless, he has plans to revive rap and touch lives with his music.

Advertisement

He said: “I once fell for an investment scam worth millions of naira, after that, I decided my only investment was myself and how I looked.

“So, I saved more but something happened and I had to pull out my money to save a life and I have no regrets because as I speak, the person is still alive and I’m glad I did.

“I would have collaborated more or stayed more consistent but my entire mind was to go for shows to help the label recoup all the money that was spent on me.

Advertisement

“A lot was spent on me and I am forever grateful. I plan to break records, revive rap music and touch the lives I can. I own my label now.”

Chinko Ekun Speaks On Battling Depression

Meanwhile, Chinko recently shared a testimony of his grace to grass and how he battled depression during a Church service at Harvesters International Christian Centre.

The singer said, he had an issue with YBNL record label boss, Olamide and he lost all his properties, including his car, house, and his record deal.

Advertisement

According to him, he battled depression and would sometimes recall how he was vibing in the entertainment space, from being booked for numerous shows to flying jets and also being paid for doing what he loves.

However, things grew worst as he started squatting with Davido’s former manager, Aloma, and sleeping on the floor.

Chinko Ekun revealed that he also got frustrated with the challenging times and considered committing suicide.

Advertisement

The singer added that he thought about jumping into the Lagos Lagoon and not too long God intervened in his life and changed his story.

Sourced From Nigerian Music