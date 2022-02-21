Humanists Welcome Public Warning Against Dangerous Activities of Fr Ebere, a. k. a. Fr. E-dey Work

By Leo Igwe

Humanists welcome a public warning by the catholic archdiocese of Onitsha against the ‘dangerous’ activities and toxic teachings of Rev Fr Magnus Ebere. A statement signed by the archbishop of Onitsha, Rev Valerian Okeke, described Fr Ebere as a priest of a religious congregation called Society of Divine, who deceitfully sneaked into Nnobi town in Onitsha archdiocese and started “an illegal ministry which he called Cannanland Adoration Ministries(E-dey Work Ministry) without the knowledge of the ecclesiastical authority” and requisite faculties.

The archbishop asked the public not to embrace the “erroneous teachings” and dangerous activities of Fr Ebere. He dissociated the catholic church from the recent utterances of the priest that “Igbo are for dominion anywhere they are”. The archbishop describes the utterances of Fr Ebere as “an outburst by a psychotic priest who needs psychological help”.

Humanists commend the archdiocese of Onitsha for calling out the treacherous and mischievous ministry of Fr E-dey Work. Fr Ebere operates his illegal ministry not only in Onitsha archdioceses but also in Mbaise in Owerri Archdiocese. Fr E-dey Work is notorious for using his illicit ministry to deceive, exploit and extort money from the gullible people in the area.

It is important for the catholic church and state authorities in Nigeria to know that Fr. Ebere is not alone in the business of operating illegal ministries and propagating erroneous and deceitful doctrines. Other ‘psychotic’ priests abound within the catholic church in southern Nigeria and continue to operate with impunity. They indulge in poisoning family and community relationships, using fake prophecies, imputation of witchcraft possession, and exorcism of imaginary demons. They use their bogus ministries to fleece the desperate unsuspecting believing folks. Humanists urge the catholic church and government of Nigeria to take measures to check the operations of these misguided priests and their dubious ministries.