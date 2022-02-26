How to watch virtual Black History Month concert by Chicago Children’s Choir

CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago Children’s Choir’s school program will unite with the world-renowned Voice of Chicago for a dynamic educational program celebrating the vast and vivacious culture of the African Diaspora.

The theme, Remembering, Reclaiming, and Reconnecting, encourages audiences to open their minds and use their voices to remind others of the truth and beauty of African diasporic history, to reclaim the pride, dignity and joy that was taken and to reconnect generations to the African world globally.

The choir was founded in Hyde Park neighborhood in direct response to the Civil Rights Movement in 1956 and has since grown from one choir into a vast network of in-school and after-school programs, impacting the lives of more than 50,000 diverse youth throughout its 65-year history.

The tradition is curated by resident Director of Africana Studies Lonnie Norwood and this year it will salute Africana music and its impact on Chicago’s culture and features music from Nigeria, Peru, Jamaica, and the United States.

“We honor Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s founding principles of black history, which chiefly call us to commemorate the lives and contributions of people of African descent globally after year-long curricular studies,” Norwood said. “We return to the concert series annually because of our ceaseless commitment to augment Africana history and representation in our community.”

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed here.