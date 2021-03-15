Here are Africa’s 10 Most Forward-Thinking Countries

– Advertisement –





Countries around the world have the responsibility to look out for the interest of their citizens.

That requires forward thinking, related to anticipating change and helping to ensure security in people’s daily lives.

Every year countries around the world are ranked based on how best they are doing in foreseeing the future and enabling people to adapt quickly to change.

Today when change occurs at the speed of a tweet, the global tech race has allowed nations to compete with each other for futuristic technology.

CEOWORLD magazine has been ranking countries that are quick in anticipating change and implementing it at the ground level.

The Most Forward-Looking Countries ranking draw from the results of a global perceptions-based survey and ranked based on the highest scores among more than 6,000 business decision-makers in a compilation of five equally weighted country attributes: bureaucratic, dynamic, entrepreneurial, innovative and technological expertise.

The United Kingdom is the most forward-thinking country in the world, according to the CEOWORLD magazine Index 2021.

Japan and Germany placed second and third, respectively in the 2021 rankings with Singapore in fourth ahead of South Korea; while the United States ranked sixth, and Australia seventh.

In Africa though, South Africa topped the list as the most forward thinking country, followed by Morocco in second and Tunisia in third place.

Kenya placed fourth with Ghana taking the top five position in the 2021 rankings.

Here are the top ten Most Forward Thinking Countries in Africa for 2021:

South Africa (Global rank – 48) Morocco (Global rank – 60) Tunisia (Global rank – 63) Kenya (Global rank – 66) Ghana (Global rank – 71) Mauritius (Global rank – 72) Egypt (Global rank – 78) Nigeria (Global rank – 90) Algeria (Global rank – 93) Mozambique (Global rank – 94)

Source: Africafeeds.com