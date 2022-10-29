Guinea’s Colonel Doumbouya visits Sierra Leone

The leader of Guinea’s ruling junta, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, was greeted in Freetown during a visit to neighbouring Sierra Leone.

Doumbouya was met by Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio, and promised to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“It is an honour for me to come and see my brother Bio, because he is the first president who came to visit us when we took power on 5 September (2021, Ed.), on 11 October President Bio was already in Conakry. That was a testimony of the friendship, the brotherhood between the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Sierra Leone. And we will work further on this, to strengthen once again our ties of cooperation, brotherhood and friendship”, affirmed Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, Head of Guinea’s ruling junta.

Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, added:

“Guinea and Sierra Leone, we are not (just) neighbours, we are so related that it is difficult to draw a boundary between us. But that is what happened after colonialism, the ‘scramble for Africa’. So we have to keep this relationship between our two countries, and basically that’s what we are doing”, he said.

Colonel Mamady Doumboya led a coup in September 2021 ousting former president, Alpha Condé.

Since October last year that Doumboya is serving as Guinea’s interim president.

Sourced from Africanews