Ghana’s President sacks ‘TikTok dancing’ minister

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday sacked her Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The minister has for months been at the centre of a lot of controversy for staying away from job.

She had justified that decision with the need to attend to her sick child in the USA and also getting the needed permission from the President.

At the peak of complaints about her absence which many in his ruling party considered an attempt to frustrate government business, there were videos of her on the social media app TikTok dancing.

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo did not mention why he was sacking the minister but justified it with a constitutional instrument.

“In accordance with Article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome- Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect’” a portion of the statement read.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has failed to appear before a Committee in Ghana’s parliament to justify her absence for over fifteen sittings after many attempts by the Committee to reach her.

The Committee then submitted its report to the plenary after its sitting and recommended that the House declares the seat of the MP vacant.

The speaker of the house is yet to make a ruling on the matter.

Source: Africafeeds.com