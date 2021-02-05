Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo re-elected as ECOWAS Chair

– Advertisement –





Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday was re-elected as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a statement the authority said the Ghanaian President will serve another one-year term as Chair of ECOWAS.

It said “the Authority calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms to lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021.”

“To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms,” the statement added.

Ghana’s President during his tenure as ECOWAS chair played a pivotal role in restoring stability to Mali.

The ECOWAS authority said “The heads of state and governments expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of heads of state and governments for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community.”

The Ghanaian President was first elected as ECOWAS in October 2020 taking over from Niger’s President, Mahamadou Issoufou.

Source: Africafeeds.com