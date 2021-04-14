Ghanaian actor convicted for posting her nudes online

– Advertisement –





A popular Ghanaian actor Rosemond Brown known as Akuapem Poloo has been convicted by a court for posting her nudes online.

State prosecutors say the actor on June 30, 2020, celebrated her son’s seventh birthday by taking her nude pictures together with him.

Akuapem Poloo took the pictures with her son who was also half-naked and posted them on her Instagram page.

The said post went viral on social media and after several complaints she removed the post and apologized.

Akuapem Poloo, admitted when she was first arrested that she posted the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

Prosecutors told the court that, the pictures and behaviour of the actor could impact negatively on the seven-year-old child.

They also told the court that the actor deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.

Akuapem Poloo was charged with three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020 pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

But she changed her plea on Wednesday pleaded guilty to all three charges leading to her conviction.

The court deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021, to enable her to undergo a pregnancy test as required by law regarding women who plead guilty in court.

Source: Africafeeds.com

