You are here
Africa Ghana Nigeria News and Headlines West Africa World 

Ghana withdraws travel advisory against Nigerian trips

Elwin Mandowa, , , , , , ,

– Advertisement –

Ghana has made a u-turn about an advisory note it issued to its nationals against travelling to Nigeria.

The country’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs earlier cautioned Ghanaians against making non-essential travels to Abuja.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said this was due to high level of terrorism and armed conflict among others. It also attributed the situation to high criminality and terrorism.

But few hours later, the ministry withdrew the statement. In another statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is not aware of threats targeting Ghanaians.

– Advertisement –

It’s unclear why the advisory letter was first issued and withdrawn.

There are speculations it sparked tension between the two West African neighbours.

Ethiopia’s warring parties sign deal for truce implementation

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.