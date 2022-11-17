Ghana withdraws travel advisory against Nigerian trips

– Advertisement –





Ghana has made a u-turn about an advisory note it issued to its nationals against travelling to Nigeria.

The country’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs earlier cautioned Ghanaians against making non-essential travels to Abuja.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said this was due to high level of terrorism and armed conflict among others. It also attributed the situation to high criminality and terrorism.

But few hours later, the ministry withdrew the statement. In another statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is not aware of threats targeting Ghanaians.

It’s unclear why the advisory letter was first issued and withdrawn.

There are speculations it sparked tension between the two West African neighbours.

