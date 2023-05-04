Ghana welcomes over 1,000 Burkinabe refugees

Ghanaian authorities have said they have so far registered over 1,000 refugees from Burkina Faso.

There has been an influx of Burkinabe nationals into Ghana for months now due to the political and security crisis in that country.

Some locals in Northern part of Ghana have complained to local media about the invasion of their community by hundreds of people from Burkina Faso.

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi told local news outlet, Joy FM that Ghana is working to ensure the influx doesn’t spark any other crisis.

“We registered over 1,000 Burkinabes who have actually gone through the right process but we also know that there are several more that are coming in given that the situation is not getting any better.

We do not compromise the procedures at all and make sure that whatever needs to be done to maintain our own safety and that of the refugees, is done,” he was quoted by the local news channel as saying.

The coup leaders inn Burkina Faso are struggling to also contain jihadist attacks that have claimed several lives.

The failure to stem the bloodshed led to two coups last year and the ending of the French military mission to the country.

Source: Africafeeds.com