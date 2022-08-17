Ghana summons nursing student who threatened to kill patients on TikTok

– Advertisement –





A nursing student in Ghana is being investigated for threatening to kill patients.

In a viral video on social media platform TikTok, the student who appeared in a nursing school uniform threatened to kill any client who seeks her service as a nurse after graduating.

The student of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College was seen in the video lamenting that she was forced by her family into the profession.

She however seemed to be miming over a voiceover on TikTok which further threatened patients to stay away from any facility she may be posted, as she may end up killing them.

“In case, I have graduated and you see me in the hospital, I mean working in the hospital, I am begging you ladies and gentlemen, run for your life because I may kill somebody there,” she said in the video.

In a statement, Ghana’s Nursing and Midwifery Council announced that the student has been summoned for a probe and appropriate sanctioning.

“Investigations have commenced earnestly to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions,” it said.

It said the student made the remarks out of “ignorance” about the nursing profession and urged the public to treat the video with the “contempt it deserves”.

It also warned nursing students against using uniforms for unapproved activities.

Source: Africafeeds.com