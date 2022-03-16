Ghana: Social activist arrested over coup comment granted bail

– Advertisement –





Ghanaian social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been granted bail by a court in the capital Accra.

Baker-Vormawor who is the Convener for the #FixTheCountry movement was granted bail by a judge to the tune of ¢2 million, an equivalent of almost $280,000.

The Cambridge University PhD student is to provide 2 sureties one of whom should deposit documents to his landed property in execution of the bail.

He is facing treason felony charges after a social media post threatening a coup. Barker-Vormawor is also required to report to the police once a week.

Lawyers for the suspect have told the court the case against their client is preposterous.

On February 11, Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested upon arrival in Ghana for allegedly taking to social media to threaten a coup over attempts to impose a tax on electronic transactions.

According to a police statement dated 12th February 2022, he was picked-up for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.

“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of a Police statement said.

It follows viral pictures from the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday bash showing an ‘E-levy’-designed cake.

The decision by the government of Ghana to introduce the levy on electronic transactions had left many citizens infuriated.

The government wants to impose a 1.75 percent levy on all electronic transactions such as mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances.

Source: Africafeeds.com