Ghana is working to develop and manufacture vaccines

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he has set up a team of scientists to produce a plan towards developing and manufacturing vaccines.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in late 2019, no single African country has worked towards developing a vaccine.

Many of the vaccines produced have been done in Europe, Asia and America.

African countries have had to struggle to secure adequate number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for their citizens.

Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo in a nationwide TV broadcast said he supports the manufacturing of local products to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said “I want to reiterate my determination that we should manufacture vaccines here in Ghana.”

Ghana was the African country to receive the Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility, the global vaccine-sharing programme.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, will be among the first to take the jab on Monday. He assured citizens about the efficacy of the jabs.

He said the vaccines were not created to wipe out the African race ahead of mass rollout on Tuesday.

“I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race.

“This is far from the truth. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe.”

Source: Africafeeds.com