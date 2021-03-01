You are here
95 African Migrants Rescued Off Libyas Coast
95 African migrants rescued off Libya’s coast

95 African Migrants Rescued Off Libyas Coast

International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that its officials have rescued 95 migrants off the coast of Libya on Sunday.

IOM officials however revealed that many of those rescued suffered from burns and hypothermia.

15 others died at sea with most of those rescued on Sunday are African migrants from Cameroon, Sudan and Mali.

Last week IOM officials in Libya also disclosed that more than over 150 migrants were intercepted and returned to the country by its coast guard.

At least 3,700 men, women, and children who were returned to Libya in 2021 continue to have their conditions worsened in detention centres.

Libya: Nigerian man set on fire at Tripoli factory

