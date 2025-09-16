Ghana begins receiving US deportees under new agreement
Ghana has officially joined the list of countries accepting deportees from the United States, as part of Washington’s broader efforts to curb undocumented migration. President John Mahama revealed that under a bilateral arrangement with the U.S., Ghana has agreed to temporarily host nationals from other West African countries who have been deported. So far, 14 […]
