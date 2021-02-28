Ghana approves new law to jail publishers of nude pictures

– Advertisement –





Ghana has approved a new law that seeks to punish persons who publish indecent images especially of children and women online.

The new law under the country’s Cybersecurity Act 2020 is an attempt to crackdown on taking and circulating or publishing of naked and sexual images of people.

Under the new law, persons who circulate naked images of others could face fines of between $5200 and $10,000 (GH 30,000 to GH60,000).

They can also face jail term as well from five, 10 to 15 or 25 years.

Ghanaian legal practitioner, Samson Lardy ANYENINI said “The law punishes cyber activities involving sexual abuse of children and adults – including child grooming for sexual abuse or aiding and abetting same or cyberstalking of a child with five to 15 years in jail.”

He added that “A threat to circulate indecent image or so as to get cash from victims – call it blackmail or sexual extortion attracts 10 to 25 in jail and non-consensual sharing of intimate images as well as threat to distribute intimate images or video recordings will get you spending one to three years in jail.”

There have been several media reports of people circulating naked images of women especially in Ghana, raising concerns about the privacy of victims.

The government is attempting to crackdown on the menace with the passage of this latest law.

Source: Africafeeds.com