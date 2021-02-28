Ghana’s President says same-sex marriage ‘will never happen’ under him

– Advertisement –





Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has publicly commented on recent uproar over activities of LGBTQ+ persons in the country.

For weeks now, there has been a public outcry over the activities of LGBTQ+ persons in Ghana.

It followed the opening of a meeting space for persons of such sexual orientation in the capital, Accra.

The centre for the LGBTQ+ was raided by police and shutdown last week to the delight of many Ghanaians who oppose same-sex related activities.

Ghana’s President during the weekend told a religious gathering in a town called Asante Mampong that legalizing same-sex marriage will never happen under his presidency.

– Advertisement –



He told the gathering on Saturday that “I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal.”

Cheered on by the gathering the President insisted that same-sex marriage “will never happen in my time as President.”

[embedded content]

Many LGBTQ+ persons in Ghana are reportedly living in fear after the closure of their community center.

– Advertisement –





Shortly after the shutdown of the office, the LGBT+ Rights Ghana said in a statement on twitter that “While this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic. We will triumph.”

LGBTQ+ persons in Ghana complain of rights abuses, threats against their lives for their sexual orientation.

For many Ghanaians however, the sexual orientation of LGBTQ+ persons and related activities are alien to the Ghanaian culture and beliefs.

Ghana’s Constitution drafted in 1992 guarantees human rights to all persons.

The country is required by the UN, other international instruments and obligations, as well as its 1992 Constitution to protect the rights of all citizens in Ghana.

Ghana has committed to provide Equal Protection of the Law from violence and discrimination to all persons including LGBTI people under the United Nations Universal Periodic Review mechanism.

The countries laws however do not recognize same-sex unions and sexual relationships between LGBTI persons.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds