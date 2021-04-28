Friends Who Watched Me Suffer Still Want Me To Help Them Now – Singer Viktoh

Former YBNL artist, Viktoh has gone on a ranting spree on his Twitter page about how his friends watched him suffer when he was struggling financially but now want to come around him now that it appears that he is rising up again.

“These days it’s now a crime to be successful! And it’s sad as fuck! 3 years ago i remembered how I sold my car and started jumping from one Uber to another sometimes bar no go Dey but I go trek am!

People in gbagada can bare me witness some people will offer me a lift but I go just smile tell them say I just wan stroll unto say shame dey!

Now Wey things Dey work out for me and I Dey manage some people Dey vex for me and I know understand at all!

I mean y’all watched me go through this suffering and shit! No Wey eh don sup una Dey vex for me? My own guys! I’m sad as fuck mayne this life no just balance at all”, he wrote.

See his full post below:

