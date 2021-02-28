Football wrap: Bayern, Sporting maintain lead in respective leagues

In Italy, Bologna’s Right Back Ibrahima Mbaye got himself back on track on Saturday. Despite frequent injuries, the Senegalese international scored his first goal for 2021, the 3rd this season.

With the formidable help from Pepe Reina took the lead against Lazio Rome.

Gambian international Musa Barrow offered the second goal to Nicola Sansone after a superb pass in Lazio’s defense, his third assist in a row, and also the 7th this season

Portuguese league leaders Sporting Lisbon extended their unbeaten run this season and secured their ten-point advantage at the top of the Primeira Liga after a barren draw when they met the defending champions, Porto, on Saturday.

The Dragons missed their best chances during that game with Guinea Bissau Wilson Manafá and Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi seeing their attempts stopped by Sporting GK

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season. The Cameroonian international gave the European champion an easy win against Koln, 5 goals to 1 The Ivorian Serge Gnabry scored 2 in the last 10 mins

Bayern who will face Dortmund next week are still top of the league, 2 pts ahead of Leipzig

African players still rose in the Australian league this weekend

Benin international and former Premier League striker Rudy Gestede scored a spectacular header in a spectacular game that still saw Melbourne Victory lose 3-4 against Western United. This is his third goal in the last 2 games

The weekend also saw Adelaide United beat Western Sydney United

Kenyan winger Bruce Kamau scored for united before 16 years old Mohamed Touré sealed the 3 points to Adelaide through his fast pace and accuracy after an assist from Pacifique Niyonbagire from Burundi

Born in Guinea Conakry from Liberian parents, Toure is seen as one of the most promising youngsters in Australia. He is expecting to feature in Tokyo Olympic Games with Socceroos.

Sourced from Africanews