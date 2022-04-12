Football: Corentin Martins appointed Libya coach

Frenchman Corentin Martins has been appointed Libya coach after seven years at the helm of Mauritania, the Libyan Football Federation announced on Monday.

According to the Football Association, the appointment is for a period of one year to prepare for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the draw for which takes place on 19 April, and for the CHAN, the African Nations Championship for players from the African continent (draw on 28 April).

The 52-year-old Corentin Martins, who won 14 caps and scored one goal for the French national team, was in charge of the “Mourabitounes” from 2014 to 2021. He has qualified twice for the CAN, without playing the second one at the head of his team. The Breton is taking his Mauritanian assistant Sall Moustapha to Libya.

Sourced from Africanews