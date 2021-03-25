Follow Thursday's qualifiers live

A host of UEFA nations will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

A lone AFC match opens today’s action, which concludes with six Concacaf matches

Recap all the action from Wednesday here

After a dramatic opening night of action, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying gathers momentum in the UEFA zone today. Among the highlights are Germany hosting Iceland, while recently-crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player Robert Lewandowski will look to be out to star for Poland in their vital opening match-up against Hungary. Heavyweights England, Italy and Spain all open with home matches.

The matchday will open with AFC action as central Asians Tajikistan welcome Mongolia. Concacaf will then take centre-stage later on as 12 more nations open their Qatar 2022 charge, including former World Cup participants Canada, El Salvador, Haiti, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

As usual, you can keep up to date right here with all the action, results and news as it happens.

Sourced from FIFA