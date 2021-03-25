World Cup qualifying: Wednesday’s scores and stats

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumed on Wednesday

World champions France held as UEFA qualifying kicked-off

Road to Qatar 2022 also commenced in the Concacaf region with five matches

After a long wait, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers finally kicked-off in the UEFA and Concacaf zones on Wednesday. There were some surprising scorelines in Europe, with France held 1-1 at home by Ukraine, Croatia losing to Slovenia and Turkey outgunning three-time World Cup runners-up the Netherlands. There were also important wins for Serbia and Belgium.

FIFA.com summarises all the results, action and standout statistics. Live coverage of Qatar 2022 qualifiers will resume on Thursday with a lone AFC match and more action from the UEFA and Concacaf regions.

