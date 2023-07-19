Nigerian world-record hurdler misses drug tests

A top Nigerian athlete and world -record hurdler Tobi Amusan, has been charged with breaking anti-doping rules.

Amusan is the world record holder for the 100m hurdles.

At world championships in Oregon last year, Amusan stunned the crowd by setting the world record with a time of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal in 12.06 seconds.

The Athletics Integrity Unit accused her of missing three drugs tests within 12 months. This could result in a two-year suspension from the sport.

The 26-year old took to Instagram to react to the latest development.

“I am a clean athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she wrote, in referencing the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in international track and is the agency that charged her with the violation.

Amusan gained admission at a college at Texas El-Paso and had been training partners with Nigerian UTEP alum Blessing Okagbare.

Okagbare is serving an 11-year ban for multiple doping violations, stemming from a federal investigation into an El Paso doctor who pleaded guilty to distributing human-growth hormone and other banned substances.

Missing three doping tests can result in a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances.

