Flavour Reveals Details for Headline Concert this December
Nigerian singer, Flavour will be bringing an headline performance to Lagos this month in a concert billed to hold as part of the Flytime Music Festival. He shared this via his Instagram page on Monday, the 6th of December 2021.
Announcing his new headline show in Lagos, Flavour shared the flier via his Instagram page and wrote, “INCOMING! ???????????? #Levels@flytimemusicfestival”
Flavour’s headline show in Lagos will be held at the Eko Convention Centre on Wednesday, the 22nd of December 2021 as part of the Flytime Music Festival.
