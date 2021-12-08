You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Flavour Reveals Details for Headline Concert this December

Village Reporter ,
Waje – LOVER ft EmmyBlaq
REVIEW: Simi’s “So Bad” is the perfect love tale and Joeboy’s effort made it a reality

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1

<!– –>

alt

Nigerian singer, Flavour will be bringing an headline performance to Lagos this month in a concert billed to hold as part of the Flytime Music Festival. He shared this via his Instagram page on Monday, the 6th of December 2021.

Announcing his new headline show in Lagos, Flavour shared the flier via his Instagram page and wrote, “INCOMING! ???????????? #Levels@flytimemusicfestival”

Flavour’s headline show in Lagos will be held at the Eko Convention Centre on Wednesday, the 22nd of December 2021 as part of the Flytime Music Festival.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.