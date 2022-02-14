Five Nigerian romantic songs for Valentine’s Day

Every memorable day is often dipped in relatable songs. For lovers who hold hands, look into each other’s eyes, whisper, laugh, and dance, Valentine’s Day is also a day to play some songs that can spark some magic.

Here are five songs you can play as you endear your love to yourself on Valentine’s Day:

Know You – Ladipoe featuring Simi

The mid-tempo song tells a story about first encounters and wooing. It bears the reluctance associated with giving out information to your prospective spouse when being wooed. For those who are still trying to convince their lover, this song would motivate them to have a desire to know you better.

Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage ft Brandy

The classic R&B may always find its place in the hearts of lovers because it stirs up an aspiration to find love and be loved. This song is for both the onlookers and the ones who have become heartbroken. For ladies, it is also a way to quietly ask him to put a ring on it.

Running to You – Chike ft Simi

Chike is fast becoming a lover man as his songs usually tell of love found and unrequited love.

“Running to You” is the ideal song for remembering the good and hard times that love has won. It tells of values of dedication, commitment and grit among lovers.

For You – Teni ft Davido

Teni and Davido make a perfect pair as their song hinged on sacrifice, unity of purpose, as well as lavish spending. This song tells a story of a lover that supports the other even in troubled times.

Monalisa – Lojay ft Sarz

It is a playful song that couples can dance to as it also preaches commitment and intimacy.

